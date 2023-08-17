Legendary interviewer Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

MICHAEL PARKINSON, THE veteran broadcaster considered the king of British chat show hosts, has died aged 88, his family has told the BBC.

A statement from Michael’s family said that has passed away “peacefully at home” after a brief illness last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve,” the statement said.

The chat show host interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career – with names such as Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann on the list.

His career with the BBC and later ITV also saw him welcome the likes of boxer Muhammad Ali, sporting star David Beckham and Rod Hull – with puppet Emu – onto his chat shows during a long and distinguished career.

