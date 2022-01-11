Gardaí pursuing 'multiple lines of inquiry' in Michael Tormey murder investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot are following several lines of inquiry into his death and are continuing to search for a motive for his killing.

The 49-year-old was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning at his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot.

The man had been out socialising with family members before returning home around 3.30am.

He was shot several times in the chest on his doorstep and died from his injuries. One line of investigation is if Michael’s killer was waiting for him to return home before the attack happened. It is also being investigated if a silencer was used as the shots were not heard by local neighbours.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses and to those who were in the Thomond Road or Kylemore areas of Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday morning. They are especially appealing to those who might have dash-cam footage of the area at the time.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Superintendent Tony Twomey said he and his team are counting on people coming forward with information to help solve this murder.

“We are in the early stages of the investigations, it’s not yet 48 hours, and we have a full investigation team assigned to this. We are happy we will establish a motive in the fullness of time.

“We are making progress but there’s lots more information out there and that’s why I’m appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information.”