Man (40) appears in court in connection with fatal shooting of Michael Tormey

A MAN HAS been remanded in custody charged with murder following the shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin earlier this month.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly ordered that Christopher Devine, 40, of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, receive medical care, including psychiatric attention.

The 49 year-old victim was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30am on 9 January after returning from a family function.

The married father-of-three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

His wife and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Investigating gardaí detained Christopher Devine at Ballyfermot station last Thursday night under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He was charged with murder yesterday evening and held pending his appearance today before Dublin District Court.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott told the court that Devine “made no reply to the charge”.

Due to the nature of the offence, he can only make a bail application in the High Court.

The judge granted legal aid after noting from defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan that his unemployed client received social welfare.

The defence solicitor sought a recommendation for appropriate medical assistance for his client and confirmed it included psychiatric attention.

Devine, dressed in a black tracksuit and runners, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He sat silently with his arms folded throughout the hearing.

Judge O’Reilly remanded him in custody to appear on 26 January at Cloverhill District Court.

Gardaí earlier released a woman in her 30s without charge and will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Family, friends and other mourners gathered for the funeral of the deceased in Our Lady of Assumption Church in Ballyfermot on Saturday.

