Woman (30s) arrested in connection with fatal shooting in west Dublin

A WOMAN IN her early 30s has been arrested in connection with the killing of Michael Tormey in west Dublin in early January.

Michael Tormey was shot and killed in the early hours of 9 January outside his home on Thomond Road in Ballyfermot.

He was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí have said that all investigations are still ongoing.