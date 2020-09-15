This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 15 September 2020
Man to go on trial over murder of homeless man in Dublin in 2017

Sebastian Barczuk is charged with the murder of Michal Kurek over three years ago.

By Alison O'Riordan Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 6:10 AM
Michal Kurek
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A 32-YEAR-OLD man will go on trial today accused of murdering a homeless man in north county Dublin over three years ago.

Sebastian Barczuk, with an address at Briarwood Lawn, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, is charged with the murder of Michal Kurek (33) at an unknown place within the State between 3 and 4 August 2017.

Barczuk pleaded not guilty when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, told the jury panel the deceased was a Polish national and a homeless man whose body was found in Ballyboughal in north county Dublin on 4 August 2017.

The accused man is also a Polish national and he was living in Ireland at the time, Staines said.

Counsel further pointed out that the vast majority of witnesses in the case are technical ones and a number of civilian witnesses are from the Polish community, living in Clonsilla and Navan.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in yesterday to hear the trial, which is due to begin today before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and is expected to last between three and four weeks.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Alison O'Riordan

