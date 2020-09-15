Man to go on trial over murder of homeless man in Dublin in 2017

A 32-YEAR-OLD man will go on trial today accused of murdering a homeless man in north county Dublin over three years ago.

Sebastian Barczuk, with an address at Briarwood Lawn, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, is charged with the murder of Michal Kurek (33) at an unknown place within the State between 3 and 4 August 2017.

Barczuk pleaded not guilty when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court yesterday.

Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, told the jury panel the deceased was a Polish national and a homeless man whose body was found in Ballyboughal in north county Dublin on 4 August 2017.

The accused man is also a Polish national and he was living in Ireland at the time, Staines said.

Counsel further pointed out that the vast majority of witnesses in the case are technical ones and a number of civilian witnesses are from the Polish community, living in Clonsilla and Navan.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in yesterday to hear the trial, which is due to begin today before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and is expected to last between three and four weeks.

