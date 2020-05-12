This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál Martin says level of testing and contact tracing is 'not where we should be'

He said testing and tracing is key to getting the economy reopened.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 May 2020, 2:26 PM
44 minutes ago 2,516 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097165
Micheal Martin says he's in favour of the wearing of face masks.
Image: Leah Farrell
Micheal Martin says he's in favour of the wearing of face masks.
Micheal Martin says he's in favour of the wearing of face masks.
Image: Leah Farrell

FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the use of face masks by the public should form part of plans for reopening Ireland from the Covid-19 lock-down.

He also raised concern that the level of testing and contact tracing is “not where we should be” in terms of facilitating the reopening of the economy.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have been considering the use of face coverings, though Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said they will not be mandatory.

Speaking on Newstalk Radio with Pat Kenny,  Martin said: “I favour masks”.

Martin said his sister-in-law in Singapore has been discussing the issue with him.

“Singapore isn’t the answer to everything but she’s been screaming at me metaphorically over the phone ‘why aren’t you guys wearing masks?’.”

The Fianna Fail leader said Singapore has been far more transparent when clusters have emerged in different districts. Early on in the outbreak, Martin called on the government to make public the towns, regions and workplaces where clusters have been discovered.

“There’s considerable compliance not because of an authoritarian culture but rather because people feel this is the best way to do it,” he said, speaking about Singapore.

Martin said at the outset of this crisis, all political parties said they would adhere to the public health advice, however, he admitted that one might privately have a different perspective about the different decisions being taken.

As the country moves into the phased lifting, he said he wants to see “stronger sector-by-sector protocol” in terms of guidelines about reopening.

He said it is time to evaluate the first phase, stating that there has been significant progress being made with the ICU numbers, which are now close to the 70 mark. There were 70 people in ICU when the lockdown restrictions were put in place.

Martin added that the hospitals have not been overwhelmed, as was the initial fear. He added that the ball was dropped in terms of nursing homes, and said he was not happy with how the Leaving Certificate was handled. 

Preparations around the next six months need to be put in place, said Martin, who said there are huge costs associated with the crisis, particularly around testing and contact tracing.

He said the turn around time has to be shortened considerably, stating it is key for reopening the economy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie