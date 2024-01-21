Martin says plans being prepared to ramp up State-owned accommodation to house asylum seekers

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN said arson attacks on buildings across the country earmarked for use by asylum seekers “is a very fundamental undermining of our democratic order”.

In an interview with RTÉ’s This Week programme, Martin also responded to a report in the Sunday Independent today that the State was set to acquire up to six new accommodation centres, with beds for up to 3,600 people, in order to deal with the immigration crisis.

While he said he could not confirm the report, he could confirm “the direction of travel”.

“We do need more capacity and the minister will be bringing a revised white paper to cabinet involving additional accommodation, state-owned or state-developed, to add to the existing accommodation that we have already,” he said.

Given the numbers that are arriving and given the numbers on existing accommodation.

He said Minister Roderic O’Gorman was “preparing plans and the minister will be coming to cabinet to make recommendations and proposals in respect the new centres that will be state developed”.

Martin said that no locations had been identified as of yet, but that the proposals woujld be brought forward “in the next number of weeks”, and the length of time before they open would depend on a number of factors.

The Fianna Fáil leader also said there is a disciplinary process under way in relation to two Fianna Fail councillors in Co Galway who strongly criticised Government policy on migration.

This was after a suspected arson attack on a disused hotel in Rosscahill, where 70 asylum seekers were due to be housed, in December.

“That process is under way,” he said on RTE’s This Week programme.

“Particularly in the world we live in today with strong litigation and so on, people are entitled to come forward, make their case, and there’s a very set procedure and processes involving a national executive.”

“I think the fundamental difference here is the comments made from my perspective in Galway were ones to suggest that the government was responsible for the arson or the fact that people felt the need to go and burn a beautiful building.

“And that’s unacceptable. And that there should be full co-operation at all times with An Garda Síochána in respect of the pursuit of any case.

“In terms of councillors exercising – whether you agree or disagree, for whatever reasons – their voting rights, that’s not a matter for discipline.”

Asked about Fianna Fail councillors, he said:

“To pick out two councillors and say, ‘That’s the Fianna Fail way’, is wrong.

There are many councillors around the country who understand the pressures, the concerns of people, but who’ve also been involved in helping refugees settle into the country and helping those who are seeking asylum also.

With reporting from Press Association