Taoiseach Micheál Martin heads for Belfast to talk cross-border investment and climate change

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will meet with Northern Ireland’s political leaders during a visit to Belfast today

Martin will visit the city for a programme of events as well as discussing the latest political developments.

The Taoiseach will speak at an all-island business event jointly hosted by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chambers Ireland.

The event will explore the all-island and global challenge of climate change in advance of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also attend.

Martin will then visit and meet participants in Women’s Tec, an initiative in north Belfast which helps women to train in non-traditional sectors and trades.

He will travel to Queen’s University where he will visit the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research and meet the president and researchers involved in all-island research co-operation.

He will also meet with a group of students from the university.

Martin also meet the leaders of the main political parties for discussions on current political developments.

He is expected to brief them on the €3.5 billion budget for cross-border investment announced this week with the publication of the Irish government’s National Development Plan.

NI Centenary

Last night it was also confirmed that the Irish government would be represented at a church service to mark the centenary Northern Ireland.

Last month the President Michael D Higgins said he would not attend the service in Armagh because he believed it was not politically neutral.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Affairs Simon Coveney and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers will represent the government at the “Service of Reflection and Hope to mark the centenaries of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.