Micheál Martin hints he might write a book to put 'his perspective' of pandemic on the record

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has hinted at plans to write his own book in relation to Covid-19 and the pandemic, telling reporters in New York today that he wants to put his perspective on the record.

His comments follow the publication of former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s memoir this week.

The Tánaiste was asked for his response to Dr Holohan’s criticism of the Government in relation to its decision to ease restrictions in the run up to Christmas in 2020.

Holohan said a number of preventable deaths occurred in January 2021 as a result of the Government’s decision to reopen pubs and restaurants in pursuit of a “meaningful Christmas”.

Holohan wrote in his book: “There were more than 1,500 Covid deaths in January 2021. It was the single worst month for deaths over the entire course of the pandemic.

“I cannot say that all of the deaths in January 2021 could have been prevented. But I think we should have prevented a lot more of them.”

Speaking to reporters in New York where he is attending the United Nations’ General Assembly, Tánaiste Micheál Martin – who was Taoiseach during Christmas 2020 – refused to respond to Holohan’s criticism.

He said he is “not going to deal with Covid-19 through sound bites”.

“Given that the number of books on this is on the increase, I may very well have to put pen to paper myself to put my perspective on the record, in a coherent and comprehensive way,” the Tánaiste said.

He added: ” I have no issue with people commenting but I do have to write for myself, to give my perspective in the proper context, which I will do.”

He did say however, that the overall global assessment of Ireland’s handling of Covid-19 has been positive.

An inquiry into the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland is to be set up this year, however a timeline has not yet been set.

Martin said today that it will be important in the context of this inquiry that the Government looks at the structures that were used throughout the pandemic to decide whether they would be used again for any future pandemics.

With reporting from Christina Finn.