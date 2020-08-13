Taoiseach has first face-to-face meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

THE TAOISEACH IS having his first face-to-face meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in Co Down.

Micheál Martin met Johnson at Hillsborough Castle just after noon today, following the Prime Minister’s meeting with Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The government said today’s meeting will be an opportunity for discussion of a number of issues of mutual concern.

“Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

“They will also discuss Brexit, including the continuing negotiations between the UK and the EU, with less than six months to the end of the transition period.

“Northern Ireland and bilateral relations between Dublin and London will also be discussed.”