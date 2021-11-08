#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach says there's an 'obligation' to consider Article 16's impact on the peace process

Micheál Martin has called on the Progressive Unionist Party to reconsider their withdrawal of support for the Good Friday Agreement

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 8 Nov 2021, 3:30 PM
39 minutes ago 1,622 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595451
Image: PA
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN has said he thinks it would be “reckless and irresponsible” to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol and has urged the UK to consider the impact this would have on the peace process, as well as EU-UK relations. 

“I believe that all parties need to take on board the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union, and the relationship between Irish government and the British government, in terms of what has happened over the last 50 years,” Martin said, speaking at the official opening of Munster Technological University today.

He added that he doesn’t think “anything should be taken as inevitable” regarding ongoing talks between the EU and the UK government on triggering Article 16.

The relationship between UK and Ireland has been “central to the peace process (and) to the Good Friday Agreement”, he said. Nothing should be done unilaterally to “endanger that architecture”, he added. 

“And there’s an obligation on all parties to take those two fundamental sets of relationships into account before any action is taken.

“In my view triggering Article 16 would represent a very serious issue in the context of both those relationships.”

Asked whether Ireland should be preparing for a trade war, Martin said “we should be aware of self-fulfilling prophecies” and that “nothing is certain”.

In response to indications from the North’s Progressive Unionist Party that it would be withdrawing its support for the Good Friday Agreement, Martin said he would ask them to “reconsider that decision”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Progressive Unionist Party said today that unionists should not support the peace deal because the consent principle, which is central to the 1998 accord, has been undermined by the protocol.

Martin said he “would not agree with the comments that have been attributed to that party this morning in respect of the agreement itself, or in terms of the issue of consent”.

With additional reporting by PA

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie