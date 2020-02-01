This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál Martin says his staff committed him to backing rent freeze by mistake

Martin was also grilled over a typo in the party’s manifesto.

By Adam Daly Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 12:34 AM
16 minutes ago 1,668 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4988616

PastedImage-48642 Source: RTÉ/Twitter

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said the party will not introduce a rent freeze if elected and claimed a feminist manifesto signed in his name committing to the measure was done in error by staff.  

Martin blamed “people from headquarters” for signing him up to the National Women’s Council of Ireland’s Feminist Manifesto which commits candidates to ’10 key demands’ such as public childcare, ending violence against women and a rent freeze.

The organisation claims 125 candidates across have signed up to their Feminist Ireland manifesto, including Ministers Katherine Zappone and Fine Gael’s Josepha Madigan.

During a sit-down interview with RTÉ’s Bryan Dobson, Martin was asked about the support the party previously had for the introduction rent freeze. 

Fianna Fáil allowed the Sinn Féin Bill proposing a rent freeze pass in the Dáil in December, but continued questioning on whether the party would support such a freeze and what evidence they had to support their decision not to commit to a freeze, resulted in the publication of the party’s legal advice – which claims it would be unconstitutional. 

When asked by Dobson if he knew that he had been signed up to the NWCI’S manifesto, Martin blamed staff for the error. 

“People from headquarters sent that over and that is something that  I have dealt with… No, we are not promising a rent freeze because it is unconstitutional.”

It has previously stated that the proposed rent freeze laws could pass the test in the courts.

David Kenny – Assistant Professor of Law at Trinity College Dublin said that when assessing if a restriction on property rights is unconstitutional, the courts apply a proportionality test: they assess if the benefit of the law in advancing the common good is outweighed by the harm to personal rights.

In assessing this, context is king, said Kenny, stating that the courts have to consider the particular objectives of the law and the current social problems it is designed to address.

Typo

Dobson also grilled Martin on inaccuracies in his party’s manifesto. An earlier version said the party was promising to build 250,000 new houses over a five-year period but in a later version, that figure was changed to 200,000.

Martin blamed larger figure on people in the party being “ambitious” and clarified that the actual figure is a “conservative” 200,000. 

“It can be either actually… It could be higher, but we’re going conservative…people were more ambitious at that particular time.”

Martin went on to say the “typo” was explained to journalists at the time of the manifesto launch.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie