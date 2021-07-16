#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 25°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach says Ireland's reopening has been 'slowest in Europe, wisely so'

Micheál Martin was speaking as 1,200 cases of Covid-19 are expected to be confirmed today.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Jul 2021, 5:08 PM
29 minutes ago 3,729 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5497689
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that Ireland has been “the slowest in Europe” in reopening society and that this has been a “wise” approach. 

Martin was speaking amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying there will be about 1,200 new cases confirmed today.

Donnelly was speaking as the Seanad debated legislation that would reopen indoor hospitality for the first time this year but for fully vaccinated or Covid-recovered persons only. 

The legislation has passed the Dáil and the government is hoping it can complete its passage through the Seanad today and be signed into law next week. 

The government’s plan is that the new rules would be in place for the following weekend.

Present today at the opening of 32 new homes in Sandyford in Dublin, the Taoiseach was asked about whether it was wise to ease Covid-19 restrictions as cases of Covid-19 rise steadily. 

Related Reads

16.07.21 Online vaccine booking portal is now open for those aged 25 to 29
15.07.21 Government aims to reopen indoor hospitality on 26 July

“We must keep everything in perspective, the broad messaging from public health we’ve adhered to,” he said. 

That’s not going to be the make or break issue here, the issue is a very highly transmissible variant. We’ve been slowest in Europe in terms of reopening society, I think wisely. We’ve been cautious.

Martin said that reopening has been a gradual process that has included “very careful guidelines” along each stage. 

The Taoiseach added that, as the country continues to deal with the pandemic ,”it is important that everybody is careful”. 

“Personal behaviour matters, social distancing, mask-wearing in crowded places, outdoors as much as possible. We want to protect the progress we have made in relation to the reopening society,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Delta variant is here, there will be an increase in case numbers, we’re watching very carefully the impact on hospitalisations and on ICUs. I’m in regular contact with public health authorities and ultimately we will say to people, it’s important to get your vaccines, they do offer us protection individually but they also help protect your loved ones, families and wider society.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie