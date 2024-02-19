Winning support for Ireland and Spain's call for EU-Israel trade deal review 'very challenging'

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said it will be “very challenging” to convince other member states to join with Ireland and Spain’s call for a review of the EU’s trade deal with Israel.

Last week, Ireland and Spain wrote to the President of the European Commission seeking an “urgent review” the EU/Israel Association Agreement, citing the human rights and democratic principles that are an “essential element” of the deal.

The European Commission confirmed receipt of the letter but at this stage it is unclear what form such a review would take place.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council today, Martin said he would be reiterating the request today but acknowledged that securing the backing of other nations would not be straightforward.

“It will be very challenging, and some will not agree with the Irish and the Spanish position. That said, it’s important that we raise it in the first instance, because these agreements are carefully negotiated,” he said.

The causes are not put in for no reason and we have to be clear that the matter and the content of agreements matter and that they’re fulfilled. And that is our position.

Martin added that Ireland would also be pushing for sanctions on extremist and violent settlers in the West Bank.

Such financial and travel sanctions have so far been imposed by the UK and the US, but not by the EU, and Martin said he hoped to secure “unanimity” on this issue.

“I believe one or two countries are holding out on that, I would hope we could get unanimity on that question, because what has been happening in the West Bank has been very provocative and has undermined the prospects of a two-state solution which everybody at the council agrees on,” he said.

Rafah

Speaking about the wider humanitarian crisis and Israel’s latest threat to launch an attack on Rafah, Martin said that such a move would be “absolutely catastrophic”

He told reporters said Palestinian families are going through “immense suffering” in the border city, which has become a refugee camp:

We’ve over one and a half million people crowded into a very small corner of Gaza. They’re weary, they’re exhausted from moving from the north to the centre and onto the south of Gaza. They have nowhere else to go.

Martin said that there are “thousands of children who have been without school for months” and that they have gone through “extraordinary trauma.”

“How could anyone contemplate adding to that trauma? That is beyond me, it is simply an inhumane act,” he said,

Martin also said that all hostages should be released, adding that it was “unconscionable” that they have been held for so long.

He added: “Hamas should lay down its arms. What Hamas is doing is absolutely unacceptable and we’ve condemned Hamas’ activities from the beginning.”