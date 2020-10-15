'Level playing field' the buzzword as Taoiseach arrives in Brussels for high-stakes Brexit talks

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN and EU Council President Charles Michel have both said that a “level playing field” must be agreed in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit that has Brexit central to the agenda once more.

The EU has tried to keep Brexit off the agenda at their recent summits, trusting in EU negotiator Michel Barnier to defend their interests.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, frustrated at the slow progress towards a new trade deal, warned yesterday that he would decide after the meeting whether to pull the plug on talks.

Johnson has warned that he could walk away from the negotiations unless the summit points he way to a breakthrough. EU officials do not recognise his deadline and insist they remain united in their demands.

The leaders are to tackle Brexit first when the gather for their summit in Brussels today.

Arriving at the summing, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Brexit is a chief concern in the talks and that fisheries if of particular importance for Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to an assessment by Michel Barnier, our chief negotiator in relation to the state of play of those talks right now,” he said.

The issues of considerable concern remain a level playing field that’s important for Europe, governance of any subsequent deal that will be arrived upon between the United Kingdom and Europe and clearly fisheries which is very important to us in Ireland. That our coastal communities are protected in an overall deal on Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal.

Fisheries is also a big concern of France, with French President Emmanuel Macron declaring that France’s fishing community must not lose access to UK waters because of Brexit.

“The fishermen will not in any situation be those sacrificed to Brexit. We didn’t choose Brexit. Preserving access for our fishermen to British waters is an important point for us,” he said.

And so maintaining access to British waters, finding a good compromise for our fishermen… is an important issue in this discussion for us.

France and several other EU countries want to continue to enjoy unfettered access to UK waters even after a post-Brexit transition phase that ends on 31 December.

Britain wants this access limited significantly and has called for fishing rights in its waters to be renegotiated annually.

EU Council President Charles Michel also used similar language to Martin in reference to fairness, stating: “We want an agreement, but we also want to protect the level playing field. It’s a question of fairness and the integrity of the single market.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking to reporters, the Taoiseach said that climate change, the EU’s relationship with Africa and “of course Covid-19″ are also on the agenda.

“We will be discussing Covid-19 and working towards greater coordination among European Union member states, particularly in the area of travel, quarantine frameworks and, critically, the procurement of vaccines and subsequent distribution of vaccines, which is very, very important indeed.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2020