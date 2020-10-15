#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

'Level playing field' the buzzword as Taoiseach arrives in Brussels for high-stakes Brexit talks

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 3:45 PM
51 minutes ago 3,366 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234363
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.
Image: europa.eu
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister of State for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.
Image: europa.eu

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN and EU Council President Charles Michel have both said that a “level playing field” must be agreed in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states are meeting in Brussels for a two-day summit that has Brexit central to the agenda once more. 

The EU has tried to keep Brexit off the agenda at their recent summits, trusting in EU negotiator Michel Barnier to defend their interests.

But UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, frustrated at the slow progress towards a new trade deal, warned yesterday that he would decide after the meeting whether to pull the plug on talks. 

Johnson has warned that he could walk away from the negotiations unless the summit points he way to a breakthrough. EU officials do not recognise his deadline and insist they remain united in their demands.

The leaders are to tackle Brexit first when the gather for their summit in Brussels today. 

Arriving at the summing, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Brexit is a chief concern in the talks and that fisheries if of particular importance for Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to an assessment by Michel Barnier, our chief negotiator in relation to the state of play of those talks right now,” he said. 

The issues of considerable concern remain a level playing field that’s important for Europe, governance of any subsequent deal that will be arrived upon between the United Kingdom and Europe and clearly fisheries which is very important to us in Ireland. That our coastal communities are protected in an overall deal on Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal. 

Related Reads

11.10.20 Boris Johnson phones Angela Merkel as Brexit deal deadline looms
09.10.20 UK strategy to propose Internal Markets Bill likely 'a high stakes gamble'

Fisheries is also a big concern of France, with French President Emmanuel Macron declaring that France’s fishing community must not lose access to UK waters because of Brexit. 

“The fishermen will not in any situation be those sacrificed to Brexit. We didn’t choose Brexit. Preserving access for our fishermen to British waters is an important point for us,” he said.

And so maintaining access to British waters, finding a good compromise for our fishermen… is an important issue in this discussion for us.

France and several other EU countries want to continue to enjoy unfettered access to UK waters even after a post-Brexit transition phase that ends on 31 December.

Britain wants this access limited significantly and has called for fishing rights in its waters to be renegotiated annually.

EU Council President Charles Michel also used similar language to Martin in reference to fairness, stating: “We want an agreement, but we also want to protect the level playing field. It’s a question of fairness and the integrity of the single market.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to reporters, the Taoiseach said that climate change, the EU’s relationship with Africa and “of course Covid-19″ are also on the agenda. 

“We will be discussing Covid-19 and working towards greater coordination among European Union member states, particularly in the area of travel, quarantine frameworks and, critically, the procurement of vaccines and subsequent distribution of vaccines, which is very, very important indeed.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie