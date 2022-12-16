Advertisement

Friday 16 December 2022
The final shot of the video, where the EU says farewell to Micheál Martin.
# slan go foill
Micheál Martin gets a goodbye video from the European Council on his final meeting as Taoiseach
The role of Taoiseach is rotating tomorrow, with Leo Varadkar taking over the job.
1.7k
4
34 minutes ago

MICHEÁL MARTIN RECEIVED a farewell video from his European Council colleagues yesterday at his final meeting as Taoiseach.

The role of Taoiseach is rotating tomorrow, with Leo Varadkar to step into the helm. 

The rotation originally meant to take place on Thursday, but was pushed out to Saturday due to the council meeting usually being a two-day affair. 

The video is a montage against the backdrop of music of his appearances at various summits over the last two years he has been Taoiseach and includes clips of other appearances and media doorsteps in Brussels.

The end of the video thanks him in Irish and English, wishing him ‘Slán go fóill’.

Tweeting out the video, President of the European Council Charles Michel said:

We will miss your soft-spoken ways and your constructiveness at the EUCO table – always looking for a positive way forward and exploring compromise solutions. Thank you.

Tomorrow morning, Martin will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to submit his resignation as Taoiseach to President Michael D Higgins.

Dáil proceedings to elect Varadkar as the next Taoiseach will begin at 10.30am.

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
