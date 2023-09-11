Micheál Martin agrees to meet farmers after protesters turn up at FF party think-in

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has agreed to meet with farmers after large crowds gathered outside the Fianna Fáil think-in in County Tipperary today.

There were tense scenes when there was a stand-off between protesters and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

McConalogue told the crowd: “We are doing our very best on all issues.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “We’re at a point of no more negotiations until you’re willing to put the real issues back on the table.”

Shortly afterwards, Martin emerged from the Horse and Jockey Hotel, where the party conference is taking place, and agreed to meet with representative groups.

Farmers furious with delays in payments from Government as well as changes to nitrates derogation from the EU say they are not being listened to.

Banners and flags were held up during the IFA demonstration over a range of issues including frustration in relation to the EU cut in Ireland’s nitrates derogation limit and the plan to delay payments to farmers in 2023.

Speaking to The Journal, Cashel-based dairy farmer Colm Taylor said he feels “totally let down by the government”.

He decided to join today’s protest over the controversial incoming reduction in the nitrate derogation limit which he said will squeeze out smaller farmers.

Taylor said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is not taking the matter “one bit seriously”.

“This Government has totally let us down. Everyone standing around here would vote Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, I can guarantee you very few of them will vote Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil next time,” he said.

Likewise, fellow dairy farmer Michael Tobin added: “We’re just trying to make payments and feed our families.”

Tobin said farmers are mindful of climate change and environmental considerations but that existing measures have not been given time to work.

“We’ve invested in 14 different measures over the last three or four years and [the Government] hasn’t given these measures a chance to work. We’re all young farmers here and we’re fighting for the future,” Tobin said.

Laois farmer and IFA Presidential candidate Francie Gorman said the minister and his department were forcing farmers to the brink with the new rules, which he claims would force farmers to reduce their herd and acquire land to abide by the proposed increased limits.

“Farmers will not accept anything less that the nitrates decision being reversed and a total review of banding. Both of these moves combined will have a devastating impact on the smaller family farm, especially fresh milk producers,” Gorman said this morning.

Cullinan said McConalogue and the Government are out of touch with farmers and rural Ireland.

“It’s not just the delayed payments and the Nitrates Derogation cut. There are numerous other examples of the Minister’s failure to take farmers’ views on board. These include the design of the latest suckler scheme; issues in the sheep sector; the destruction of tillage through the CAP; the inability to draw down BAR funding; and the forestry debacle. They are all examples of a Minister who doesn’t appear to be in control,” he said.

“Every approach this Government has taken is based on an ideology of reducing production. They keep talking about schemes to support farmers, but most of it goes on compliance costs, with little or no money funding ending up with farm families,” he said.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, are sacrificing farmers to stay in power. We will send a strong message that farmers and rural Ireland have been completely let down by the Government parties. They them need to stand up for farmers and rural Ireland,” he concluded.