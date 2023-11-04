Housing ‘defining challenge of our time’ as Tánaiste claims 100,000 homes delivered by Govt so far

TÁNAISTE AND LEADER of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin drew the party’s Ard Fheis to a close this evening by telling delegates that the Government will have 100,000 houses built by the end of this year.

Delivering his speech to a large crowd of attendees – who stood for a long applause as he took to the stage – Martin was energetic as he outlined Fianna Fáil’s vision for the future.

Among the crowd were members from 48 international embassies, including the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich.

Earlier today, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher urged the Irish Government and the Tánaiste to meet with the ambassador and lay out Ireland’s concerns in relation to the bombardment of Gaza.

On housing, Martin said Fianna Fáil understands that “helping people to afford to buy or rent a home is a defining challenge of our time.”

“There is almost no other area where the pressure of a rising population and rising employment is felt as much,” he said.

He added that the only sustainable solution is to build more houses to own and to rent and said that action is underway on this front and is “making a real difference”.

“By the end of this year 100,000 homes will have been built since we took up this challenge,” the Tánaiste said.

He said that he “deeply understands” how people can “look at the difficulties of being able to get a home and be dispirited”.

“But things are changing. By every measure of home permissions, completions, home purchases, first-time buyers, and mortgage drawdowns, we are seeing positive movement,” the Tánaiste said.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien introduced Micheál Martin to the stage this evening, using the opportunity to take multiple pops at Sinn Féin.

His jibes proved popular with the crowd and were met with laughs and applause.

Among them, O’Brien said Sinn Féin do not have a plan when it comes to housing and compared the party’s housing policies to the Loch Ness Monster – saying it is “often talked about but never seen”.

Martin’s speech closed out a busy day at the party’s Ard Fheis in the Royal Dublin Convention Centre where party members heard from Government ministers, MEPs, TDs and Senators across various sessions throughout the day.

The mood at the event was jovial, with members of all ages appearing to be optimistic about the party’s performance and future.

This was particularly evident when Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern appeared and was greeted by a mob of attendees requesting photographs and selfies.

Today was Ahern’s first Ard Fheis since rejoining the party this year.

During his speech this evening, Tánaiste Micheál Martin also spoke of the need to protect public services and living standards for current and future generations.

When he spoke of the Government’s actions on reducing costs in relation to childcare, health, education and transport his words were met with applause again from the crowd.

He said that underlying all of Fianna Fáil’s plans for the future is a “need to secure the economy as much as possible”.

“Fianna Fáil is not in government to deliver just for those who voted for us. We are there to deliver for all of the people of our country,” he said.

“And we understand that every family is today facing real pressures because of rising prices and the general cost of living.

“Our commitment is to help people today and also to make key services more affordable on a permanent basis.

“Everyone knows the huge increases in energy costs – for home heating, lighting, cooking, running a car. We can, and we are helping people,” the Tánaiste said.

International affairs

The Tánaiste also addressed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas and said it is important that Ireland continues its humanitarian efforts.

“We want an Ireland which shows leadership in promoting international cooperation and fundamental human rights,” he said.

On Israel and Hamas, the Tánaiste said the loss of life, especially of children “has to stop”.

“We urgently need a humanitarian ceasefire. We need all hostages to be released. And we need a significant scaling up of vital supplies for civilians and especially medical supplies,” he said.

On Ukraine, the Tánaiste said Fianna Fáil continues to support Ukraine in its application for European Union membership.

He also said Ireland stands resolutely with the people of Ukraine “as they fight against Putin’s attempt to destroy their independence and impose a new Russian empire.”

On the EU, the Tánaiste said it is “not perfect” but is a “fundamental foundation for progress in our country”.

He noted that it faces “dramatic threats” and said Ireland must stand with Europe and against “corrosive euroscepticism and anti-democratic regimes”.

The Tánaiste closed his speech by talking of how far Ireland has come in the last hundred years.

Looking to the future, he pledged that the next chapter of Ireland’s story will be one where a “prosperous and inclusive Ireland” will be delivered.