This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheal Martin interested in working with 'smaller parties' after the next general election

The Fianna Fáil leader was asked if he would be happy to rely on Michael Lowry’s support.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 6:10 AM
59 minutes ago 1,365 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731874
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS said Fianna Fáil would be interested in working with smaller parties in the next Dáil, if his party got the numbers to lead a government. 

He said his party will seek to get the maximum number of seats possible in the next general election, but added: 

“We’re not going to go in with anybody just for the sake of going in with them.”

So, who would Fianna Fáil be open to?

Speaking to reporters, Martin made it clear that the party’s preference is not to have a repeat of the current confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael. 

“What we would prefer, to be honest, is to have a relationship with other parties, smaller parties and since the local elections I think the options are now wider than perhaps people might have thought,” he said. 

Following the local elections, the party signed up to a voting pact with the Green party and Labour and the Social Democrats across Dublin’s four councils.

Martin was also asked about whether he would be happy to work with independents, and in particular, Tipperary TD Michael Lowry. 

The Fianna Fáil leader has been critical of the relationship Lowry supposedly has with Fine Gael in this Dáil, in which he votes to ensure Fine Gael measures pass. Both Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar have denied there is “an understanding” between Fine Gael and Lowry to ensure government support.

“I am not going to go through individuals – then it will be Mattie McGrath, then it will be somebody else,” said Martin, not wanting to comment on the possibility of his party relying on Lowry’s support. 

When asked if he wasn’t ruling out working with Michael Lowry, Martin said:

“I don’t envisage it. There could be many independents and I am not going to single one out.”

Lowry was forced to resign from cabinet in 1996 following a succession of political scandals. He was barred from standing as a Fine Gael candidate in the election the following year but ran as an independent and topped the poll.

In 2018, he was found guilty in the Circuit Criminal Court on two charges relating to tax returns for his refrigeration company, Garuda Ltd. 

He and the company were fined a total of €25,000 and he was disqualified from acting as a director of the company for three years. The judge also accepted that he had no previous convictions and said he was a “conscientious tax payer”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie