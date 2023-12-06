Tánaiste files High Court proceedings against Google over ads using his name and image online

TÁNAISTE MICHÉAL MARTIN has filed a High Court case against Google Ireland and Google LLC relating to the use of his image and name online by actors attempting to “extract money from people”, a spokesperson confirmed.

The court filing was made yesterday 5 December.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said he believes it is “neither acceptable nor tolerable that persons unknown can use his image and name online in an effort to associate him with financial products he has never heard of and seek to extract money from people, using his name”.

The spokesperson said the Tánaiste sought information from Google in an effort to understand and identify who is responsible for these ads, carried on “respectable websites”.

“As they were not in a position to hand over the information without a court order, the Tánaiste was left with no option but to pursue the matter through the courts,” the spokesperson said.

“No further comment will be issued at this time as the Tánaiste respects that this matter is now before the High Court,” she added.

The Tánaiste is being represented by Ardagh McCabe Solicitors, where Fianna Fáil Senator Catherine Ardagh is a principal at the law firm.

A spokesperson for Google Ireland said they do not have any comment.