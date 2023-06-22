Advertisement

Niall O'Connor/The Journal The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived.
# Cork
Micheál Martin heckled at opening of security forum in Cork
The incident broke out as Micheál Martin got to his feet to begin the day.
21 minutes ago

PROTESTORS HAVE HALTED the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork, shouting anti NATO slogans during his opening speech.

The incident broke out as Micheál Martin got to his feet to begin the day.

The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived and escorted the protestors from the room in the Boole lecture theatre in University City Cork.

This is a breaking story and there will be more to follow

