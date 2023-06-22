Micheál Martin heckled at opening of security forum in Cork

PROTESTORS HAVE HALTED the start of the consultative forum on international security policy in Cork, shouting anti NATO slogans during his opening speech.

The incident broke out as Micheál Martin got to his feet to begin the day.

The Tánaiste was jeered and stopped speaking for a time before gardaí arrived and escorted the protestors from the room in the Boole lecture theatre in University City Cork.

