#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

'No return of house parties anytime soon', Taoiseach insists

“House parties have been very problematic” in terms of spreading the virus, he said.

By Christina Finn Friday 28 May 2021, 9:05 PM
24 minutes ago 3,543 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451635

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he does not envisage the return of house parties “anytime soon”.

Speaking this evening at Government Buildings, Martin outlined the phased reopening of sectors such as hospitality, travel, entertainment and sport over the summer.

However, when he was asked about the numbers advised in each person’s home and whether house parties may return at some point, the Taoiseach poured cold water over the idea.

“House parties have been very problematic in many instances in terms of large ones, in terms of the spread of the virus and we know the danger of the virus indoors,” he said

He was pushed on why a large number of vaccinated people might not be advised to gather together, and asked about the “vaccine bonus”. He said the public health advice is “very clear in terms of sensible interaction between people indoors”.

“So no, we don’t envisage the return of house parties… anytime soon, sorry about that,” he said.

From 7 June, according to the new guidelines, visitors from one other unvaccinated household may visit your home. The vaccine bonus remains in place for vaccinated households also.

From 5 July, the advice is visitors from up to three other households may visit inside your home. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking this evening, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that a number of businesses may take longer to reopen – including in sectors like nightclubs.

“I am conscious that there are some businesses that are not going to be able to reopen in the next couple of months, like nightclubs, aspects of the events sector, some music and those in the entertainment industry.

“I want them to know that while we understand they’re be disappointed tonight, they’re not forgotten. And we are going to make sure that there are plans for them to open as soon as possible,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie