'No return of house parties anytime soon', Taoiseach insists

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he does not envisage the return of house parties “anytime soon”.

Speaking this evening at Government Buildings, Martin outlined the phased reopening of sectors such as hospitality, travel, entertainment and sport over the summer.

However, when he was asked about the numbers advised in each person’s home and whether house parties may return at some point, the Taoiseach poured cold water over the idea.

“House parties have been very problematic in many instances in terms of large ones, in terms of the spread of the virus and we know the danger of the virus indoors,” he said

He was pushed on why a large number of vaccinated people might not be advised to gather together, and asked about the “vaccine bonus”. He said the public health advice is “very clear in terms of sensible interaction between people indoors”.

“So no, we don’t envisage the return of house parties… anytime soon, sorry about that,” he said.

From 7 June, according to the new guidelines, visitors from one other unvaccinated household may visit your home. The vaccine bonus remains in place for vaccinated households also.

From 5 July, the advice is visitors from up to three other households may visit inside your home.

Speaking this evening, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar noted that a number of businesses may take longer to reopen – including in sectors like nightclubs.

“I am conscious that there are some businesses that are not going to be able to reopen in the next couple of months, like nightclubs, aspects of the events sector, some music and those in the entertainment industry.

“I want them to know that while we understand they’re be disappointed tonight, they’re not forgotten. And we are going to make sure that there are plans for them to open as soon as possible,” he said.