Micheál Martin visits home damaged in 7 October Hamas attack during trip to Israel

TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Micháel Martin has begun his official trip to Israel in Sderdot, one of the Israeli towns attacked by Hamas militants on 7 October.

The attacks began just before dawn on 7 October as hundreds of Hamas gunmen poured across the border into Israel.

Hundreds of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip as the attackers raced across fields within Israel.

From just before 7am the attackers started forcing their way into several farming communities and also stormed a festival where hundreds of young people had been dancing all night.

Israel says 25 farming communities and towns near the Gaza border were methodically attacked, among them Sderot, Ofakim and Netivot.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

Hamas is an Islamic militant group who are deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, the US and the EU, among other powers. It has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and taking power by force.

Advertisement

Micheál Martin was in Egypt yesterday to meet with officials before travelling to Israel today. He will also visit Palestine and is expected to meet with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Government sources have said one reason behind the trip, which was scheduled just this week, is to push for Irish citizens to be allowed to leave the region.

Hannah McCarthy Micheál Martin meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Sderdot today Hannah McCarthy

Martin this morning met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Sderot and the two will have a meeting later.

Ayelet Shmuel, the director of the international resilience centre in Sderot, gave Martin a briefing on what happened in the Israeli town on 7 October when Hamas militants attacked.

“We have awful images of them killing a woman that was right here in her car – she was driving with two little daughters.”

“This was a battlefield with a tank in the middle,” says Shmuel who says there were 25 Hamas militants in the police station on 7 October, with over 70 in the city overall.

45 people were killed in Sderot during the attack including several Holocaust survivors who were on a bus tour that had stopped to repair a flat tyre, says Shmuel.

After the 7 October, Sderot was evacuated but around 8,000 residents have now returned from hotels elsewhere in Israel. Schools have still not reopened due to concerns over rocket attacks and the short time children would have to get to bomb shelters.

Read Next Related Reads Israeli forces remain in Al-Shifa hospital as UN calls for 'urgent humanitarian pauses' 23 Irish citizens have left Gaza via the Rafah crossing, as Tánaiste vows more will follow

“Over 250 families lost their homes, or the homes are not liveable right now,” says Shmuel. “So even if the residents come back, they have nowhere to go to.”

Hannah McCarthy Micheál Martin being shown a house in Sderot damaged by a Hamas rocket on 7 October. Hannah McCarthy

The Tánaiste was also shown a house in Sderot damaged by a Hamas rocket on 7 October.

In Gaza, Israeli troops remain in the region’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, targeting what it said was a Hamas command centre nestled among patients, medics and the displaced.

The Gaza health ministry has claimed the death toll from the Israeli offensive on the region has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children.

With reporting by Hannah McCarthy in Israel, Hayley Halpin and © AFP 2023