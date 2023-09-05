Tánaiste: Holocaust 'should serve as a reminder' why Ireland should take in Ukrainian refugees

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the Holocaust should serve as a reminder as to why Ireland should continue to support refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

Speaking after a tour of the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre near Jerusalem, Martin drew comparisons between Ukraine’s invasion by Russia and the country’s experience during the Second World War.

Asked whether he regretted the fact that Ireland had not taken in more Jewish refugees during the Second World War, Martin claimed that circumstances were different at the time and that people emigrating to Ireland was not as common as it is now.

“In many reasons in the current context, it was one of the reasons that I was anxious that we would open the door to Ukrainian refugees who have been fleeing the worst war in Europe since World War Two,” he said.

“And I think we should remind ourselves of that. It was interesting in the museum to see how Ukrainian Jews were massacred in a very savage way, and how countries on the eastern side of Europe have repeatedly throughout history have suffered such calamitous atrocities against them.”

The Tánaiste also said he was “very honoured, deeply moved, and humbled” to visit the memorial, which he toured as part of his duties on the first day of an official visit to Israel, Palestine and Jordan.

Afterwards, he visited the Garden of the Righteous Among the Nations, which features a wall of the names of more than 20,000 people who helped to save the lives of Jews during the Holocaust.

While there, he was shown the name of Cork woman Mary Elmes, who is credited with saving the lives of 200 children and who is the only Irish name on the list.

Anti-Semitism

The Tánaiste also met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen this afternoon, and is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening.

Ahead of his meeting with Netanyahu, he rejected suggestions in sections of the Israeli press that Ireland’s support of Palestine is anti-Semitic.

“I think it’s a very false connection, and a very shallow one that doesn’t have any substance,” he said.

“Successive Irish governments have been very clear about their absolute disdain and opposition to anti-Semitism.”

Martin pointed to the Government’s proposed hate speech Bill as offering protections to Jewish people on the basis of religion.

He also defended Fianna Fáil founder Eamon de Valera against suggestions that he showed anti-Semitism by apologising to the German government after learning of the death of Adolf Hitler.

He described suggestions in the Israeli press that linked de Valera’s actions to anti-Semitism as “a very false connection” and “shallow”.

“I don’t think there’s actually a connection between that and former Taoiseach Eamon de Valera’s expression of condolences at the end of the war,” he said.

“In fact, in Jewish-Irish tradition, de Valera is pretty well respected because of his inclusion of the Jewish religion and faith in our Constitution.

“And that was again very evident from our meeting with the Irish-Jewish Diaspora out here in Jerusalem. So of all people, I don’t think you could ever attach anti-Semitism to de Valera.”