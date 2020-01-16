This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál says he won't use the government jet to fly back home to Cork if he becomes Taoiseach

Martin said ministers do need to travel abroad from time to time.

By Christina Finn Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 6:45 AM
16 minutes ago 875 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4967263
Micheál Martin clocked up a big bill for air travel when he was minister for health.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Micheál Martin clocked up a big bill for air travel when he was minister for health.
Micheál Martin clocked up a big bill for air travel when he was minister for health.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said he would not use the government jet to travel between Dublin and his home in Cork. 

Micheal Martin accumulated a bill of €30,000 on commercial flights flying between his constituency in Cork and Dublin while he was Minister for Health, the Sunday Independent revealed in 2014.

The figures reported showed the taxpayer paid for 266 flights on flights for Martin to travel between Cork and Dublin during his tenure in the Department of Health. 

When asked if he would use the government jet if he becomes Taoiseach to jet back and forth to Cork, he said: 

“No, obviously not.”

He told reporters that it was a much “different world” back in the 2000s when he was minister. 

“I’m not going to go into details of that in terms of getting around the country and so on,” he added. 

“I was was a very active minister and no one can take that from me,” said Martin. 

In terms of the government jet, the Fianna Fáil leader said he welcomed the move that departments are now carbon taxed on their air travel. 

Government departments have been ordered to calculate and record the value of their carbon emissions every time their officials use air transport.

Since 1 January, officials have been required to value the carbon emissions their air travel gives rise to at €26 per tonne – the current rate of carbon tax

Government ministers “have to get to meetings”, said Martin, who added: ” I am not going to pretend they don’t have to get to meetings, but they have to get to them in an efficient way.”

It was recently reported that it cost more than €786,000 to send Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other ministers around the world in private aircrafts last year.

Related Read

15.01.20 RTÉ to broadcast Martin/Varadkar showdown but Sinn Féin says its exclusion is 'utter joke'

When asked about what his party will do to tackle climate change, the Fianna Fáil leader said he wants to change the mandate of semi-State bodies such as Coillte and Bord na Móna. 

In an previous interview with TheJournal.ie, Martin said he wants to change the role of the two organisations so they can drive forward the country’s approach to the challenge of climate change’.   

Forestation is another issue Martin believes the government has failed dismally on, stating that farmers should be incentivised to grow native trees across their ditches and their farms. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie