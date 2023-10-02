Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 2 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image: Kyiv skyline September 2022.
# Kyiv
Micheál Martin arrives in Kyiv for meeting of EU foreign ministers
The Tánaiste is expected to take part in meetings with the country’s prime minister and foreign minister.
1.4k
0
38 minutes ago

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin TD has arrived in Kyiv for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. 

EU foreign ministers are discussing how to strengthen the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in consultation with the Ukrainian government.

The Tánaiste is expected to take part in meetings with the country’s prime minister and foreign minister as part of the one-day visit. 

He’ll also meet with UN partners whose work in Ukraine the State is supporting, as well as members of the Irish community.

“It is a testament to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people that now, over a year and a half since Russian troops tried and failed to capture this city, we are able to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the European Union is unwavering in our commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland,” Martin said in a statement this morning. 

“I was pleased to be able to recently announce a further €23 million in humanitarian and institutional support for Ukraine. This brings to €210 million our total support for Ukraine since the launch of the Russian invasion in February 2022.”

Martin is due to speak to reporters – including The Journal’s Niall O’Connor, reporting today from Kyiv – shortly. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
TheJournal.ie team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags