Micheál Martin arrives in Kyiv for meeting of EU foreign ministers

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs and Defence Micheál Martin TD has arrived in Kyiv for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

EU foreign ministers are discussing how to strengthen the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in consultation with the Ukrainian government.

The Tánaiste is expected to take part in meetings with the country’s prime minister and foreign minister as part of the one-day visit.

He’ll also meet with UN partners whose work in Ukraine the State is supporting, as well as members of the Irish community.

“It is a testament to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people that now, over a year and a half since Russian troops tried and failed to capture this city, we are able to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv.

“We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the European Union is unwavering in our commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland,” Martin said in a statement this morning.

“I was pleased to be able to recently announce a further €23 million in humanitarian and institutional support for Ukraine. This brings to €210 million our total support for Ukraine since the launch of the Russian invasion in February 2022.”

Good morning from Kyiv 🇺🇦 where I am reporting today on the Foreign Ministers’ meeting here in the city.

I’m hoping to chat to some Irish people living and working here later today also.

Follow the @thejournal_ie for updates. pic.twitter.com/6WbGWew3Pc — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) October 2, 2023 Niall O’Connor / Twitter

Martin is due to speak to reporters – including The Journal’s Niall O’Connor, reporting today from Kyiv – shortly.