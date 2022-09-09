Micheál Martin discusses death of Queen Elizabeth and the Protocol in first call with Liz Truss

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN held his first call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss became the new leader after beating Rishi Sunak for the leadership of the Conservative Party earlier this week.

Martin started the call by extending his condolences to the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement released by the Taoiseach said the two reflected on the British queen’s historic State visit to Ireland in 2011 and its contribution to advancing reconciliation and relations on these islands.

The Taoiseach also offered his congratulations to the Prime Minister on her appointment, and told how he looked forward to working constructively with her.

A Government spokesperson said: “They discussed the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, their support for Ukraine, and recognised the substantive EU-UK cooperation as part of the global response. “They exchanged views on common challenges including soaring energy prices and the rising cost of living.

“They discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, including the Northern Ireland Protocol, and agreed to keep in close contact in the weeks ahead.”

Advertisement