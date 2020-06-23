This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Martin says there is no 'magic plan B' if the programme for government is rejected

The Fianna Fáil leader said people would be “very angry” if another general election had to be held.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 9:04 AM
5 minutes ago 366 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5130280
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin leaving Government Buildings on 15 June after government formation talks.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin leaving Government Buildings on 15 June after government formation talks.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS said there in no “magic plan B” if the programme for government is rejected by members of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

However, he said he believes the document will be passed.

Members of the three parties are currently voting on whether or not to back the programme.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the Fianna Fáil leader said: “We are in uncharted territory.”

He said “an enormous amount of time has been put into the negotiations to get this programme for government together, and so therefore, there is no magic plan B”.

Martin said it’s “uncertain what will happen if this programme for government is not agreed”, and he did not wish to speculate.

He said a general election is “always a possibility in a politically unstable situation”, but added: “In the context of Covid, we do not need another general election. And I think the Irish people would be very angry if a general election was visited upon them.”

Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday said “we can’t rule out anything” when asked if another general election might be held.

Compromises have been made

Martin said, given the length of negotiations to date, he’s “not sure” if there is room to renegotiate another deal as compromises have already been made by each party. 

“This has taken quite a long time, and has taken a lot of detailed discussion on all sides and it involves compromises from all parties, so I think we’ll be in a very difficult situation if it emerges that this does not get support from the membership of any one political party,” Martin said. 

He believes the programme for government will be passed and said he is “struck by all of the negative speculation”.

“In my view, we’re getting very positive feedback within the Fianna Fáil party, the first time the history of the party that every member will get a say, and then get a vote,” Martin said.

He refused to be drawn on whether or not he would support Leo Varadkar to stay on as Taoiseach in the short term in order to pass necessary legislation, if the deal is not passed.

