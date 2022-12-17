'The honour of a lifetime': Micheál Martin resigns as Taoiseach

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS resigned as Taoiseach after two-and-a-half years in office, paving the way for Leo Varadkar to take over the role later today.

The Fianna Fáil leader tendered his resignation as Taoiseach to President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

Varadkar will be nominated to succeed Martin in a Dáil vote this afternoon under terms agreed in the programme for Government in 2020.

It is the first time in the history of Irish politics that the role of Taoiseach has rotated between two party leaders without a general election.

Speaking in a video posted on social media this morning, Martin said it had been “the honour of a lifetime to serve you in my capacity as Taoiseach”.

“I want to thank the many, many people across the length and breadth of the country for your courtesy and kindness as I met you on many, many engagements,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the second phase of this government. We’ve done a lot in the first phase, but we still have a lot to do. Thank you.”

I’m just on my way to the Áras to meet the President.

It’s been the honour of a lifetime to serve you as Taoiseach.



Looking forward to the second phase of this Government. We’ve done a lot, and we’ve still lots to do. pic.twitter.com/dRkbF2lLbx — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) December 17, 2022

Advertisement

Martin is set to travel to the Dáil, where he will announce that he has submitted his resignation at around 10.30am.

Varadkar will then be nominated to take over the role of Taoiseach for the final two years of the coalition Government.

A vote roll call will then be held to determine the next Taoiseach before the Dáil is suspended for four hours.

The appointment of Varadkar as Taoiseach will take place at 1.30pm in the State Reception Room at Áras an Uachtaráin where the President will sign the Warrant of Appointment and hand the Seal of the Taoiseach and the Seal of Government to Varadkar.

This evening, the Fine Gael leader will call in members of his new Cabinet to tell them what ministerial brief they will be in charge of.

The Dáil will sign off on the ministers before proceedings end in Leinster House after 7pm.

The appointment of the new Cabinet will then take place in State Reception Room at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The President will sign the Warrant of Appointment for the Members of the Government and the Warrant of Appointment of the new Attorney General, each of which will be countersigned by the Taoiseach.

The President will then present each minister in turn with their Seal of Office.

Varadkar previously served as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 at the head of a minority government that relied on a confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáil to maintain power.