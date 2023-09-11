Advertisement

Monday 11 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
'It's not a slam dunk': Martin says SF winning big in next election not a sure thing
SF triumphaising ‘horrible deeds’ is ‘infecting a new generation.
5.2k
45
1 hour ago

MICHEÁL MARTIN HAS said there is a “huge incompatibility” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil policies, but failed to give a categorical no when asked if the two parties would enter into talks after the next general election. 

When questioned by The Journal at the party think-in in Tipperary about whether his position on entering into coalition with Sinn Féin in the future had softened, Martin said:

“As far as we’re concerned, we believe there’s huge incompatibility with Sinn Fein on range of policies, the most important one being, in my view, the enterprise model of our economy which I believe Sinn Fein would undermine.”

Martin also said Sinn Fein had been “very slow to bring closure to many victims of Provisional IRA violence

“It reminds us of the need for Sinn Fein not to triumphalise the horrible deeds they did,” he said, adding: 

They still try to triumphalise, they still try to justify it. The problem with that is that you’re infecting a new generation of people.

He accused Sinn Fein of being “anti-enterprise” and “anti-European”.

“Also, in terms of the climate agenda, I think they’ve been particularly two-faced on that and lacking any genuine commitment.”

Martin said if the economy faced any “headwinds” in the future and Sinn Féin were in power, the party would “reach for the tax weapon as the way out of crisis”.

He hit back at some of the commentary that Sinn Féin will be the most successful party after the next general election, stating that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féín are “close enough” in terms of the polls. 

The aftermath of next general election, in his view, will be a “fragmented situation”, said Martin.

“It’s wide open,” said the Fianna Fáíl leader.

Commentators need to “reflect” and be more “cautious” in their analysis, said Martin. 

The media “need to stop cheerleading them on, as if it’s a slam dunk, it’s not,” he said. 

“Sinn Fein will not be our first choice at all,” he added, stating his party will negotiate on the basis of their policy platform. 

In addition, Martin said a decision on a deputy leader of the party will not be taken during the annual think-in.

Asked if it will be his last party think-in as leader or if he will be leading Fianna Fail into the next election, he said: “Yes, I will be.”

