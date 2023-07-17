Tánaiste begins week-long trip to South Africa and Mozambique

TÁNAISTE AND FOREIGN Affairs Minister Micheál Martin today begins a week-long visit to South Africa and Mozambique.

Martin will begin the trip in Cape Town, South Africa.

During his time in South Africa, the he will deliver the inaugural lecture of the Maxeke-Robinson Irish Studies Chair and open a Good Friday Exhibition, which are being hosted by the University of the Western Cape.

He will also officially open the office of Irish firm, Kirby Group Engineering in Cape Town, and hold engagements with Bord Bia clients, as well as with Enterprise Ireland client companies working in the Medical Technology sector.

Tomorrow, the Tánaiste will mark Mandela Day, where he will be participating in 67 minutes of service at a community centre, in the company of Foreign Minister Pandor, in commemoration of the 67 years Nelson Mandela spent working for social justice in South Africa.

In Mozambique, the Martin will visit Inhambane province, where Ireland has been working for many years.

While there, the he will visit partners working in the nutrition, health and education sectors. These include an Agricultural and Blue Economy Fair and the inauguration of a solar powered water pump system.

Martin will also visit a health centre supported through Irish funding to the healthcare system of Mozambique, and a primary school supported through Irish funding to the education sector in Mozambique.

During his visit, the Tánaiste will meet with President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Nyusi of Mozambique, and hold high-level political engagements with his counterparts and officials in both countries.

“As I travel to South Africa and Mozambique, I look forward to building on our excellent relations with both countries, particularly with respect to our political, economic and development relations,” Martin said ahead of the visit.

“South Africa is one of our key partners in Africa, a significant market for Irish exports and home to the largest Irish diaspora on the continent,” he said.

“Mozambique is a close partner where Ireland’s second largest bilateral international development programme is focused. While there, I look forward to witnessing first-hand the positive and sustainable difference that Ireland is making to the lives of people in Mozambique,” the Tánaiste added.