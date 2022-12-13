Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Elvis theme carries through Micheál Martin's last Leaders' Questions as Taoiseach

In a rare moment of pleasantry between the Sinn Féin leader and Taoiseach, Mary Lou McDonald wished Martin the best for the future ahead.

8 minutes ago 867 Views 0 Comments
Micheál Martin is vacating the role of Taoiseach this weekend, with Leo Varadkar due to take over.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

ELVIS, DANIEL O’DONNELL and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase “Hasta la vista” were just some of the references mentioned during Micheál Martin’s last Leaders’ Questions as Taoiseach. 

On Saturday, Martin and Leo Varadkar will rotate roles, with Varadkar taking over as Taoiseach. Martin will not be taking Leaders’ Questions tomorrow as he is travelling to Brussels for an EU meeting. 

In a rare moment of pleasantry between the Sinn Féin leader and Taoiseach, Mary Lou McDonald wished Martin the best for the future ahead. 

“Well, Taoiseach, here we are. This it it: our last exchange. 

“I would like to wish him and his the very best for the future, whatever that might bring,” she said. 

Replying, Martin kicked off the Elvis mentions:

First of all, I thank the Deputy for her initial comments and her ‘this is it’ approach.  I thought there was an Elvis Presley moment coming on me there, like in his song ‘I Miss You’ or whatever.

At the risk of another Elvis moment, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she also wanted to wish Martin well for the future and “in whatever your future role may be”. 

“Suspicious minds are suggesting it might be in a new role of Foreign Affairs Minister – see what I did there,” she joked, adding: “Elvis has left the building now.”

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy also went with the Elvis theme, but told the Dáil: “The Taoiseach is no Elvis; he might be more Daniel O’Donnell.”

Murphy said the rotation arrangement between Varadkar and Martin means it is more the case of “Hasta la vista”, stating he will be back next week. 

While she congratulated the Taoiseach on his term in office and his many years experience as a parliamentarian, which she said ” have stood to him”. 

His family are no doubt proud and should be, she added, stating that his commitment to public service cannot be in doubt.

However, she also took aim at a number of issues she felt should be highlighted. 

The Taoiseach has been “courteous and balanced, generally speaking”, she said, adding he has “maximised, in an understated way, the art of the political announcement. I doubt there was ever a Taoiseach who was as successful at creating photo opportunities and making announcements”.  

Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

