Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: 'We’re not in a position to find an agreement at this time'

THE EUROPEAN UNION CHIEF Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that
“We are not really in a position to be able to find an agreement at this time,” Barnier told the European Parliament.
There are no real solutions for SMEs in the British proposals.
In a statement before Michel Barnier’s, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said:
I don’t accept this blame game that started in London. Personally, I don’t exclude the deal. We are working on the deal. And we are not accepting this blame game which started in London. We are not to be blamed.
Updates to follow…
