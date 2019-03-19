Michel Barnier: 'Everyone should finalise preparations for a no-deal scenario'

Michel Barnier: "Everyone should now finalise all preparations for a no-deal scenario"



EU's chief #Brexit negotiator says leaders are ready to consider a delay to Brexit, but MPs "voting against no-deal does not prevent it happening"https://t.co/0AC7mqcItP pic.twitter.com/EEaYcO1XPR — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 19, 2019 Source: BBC Politics /Twitter

THE EU’S CHIEF negotiator has said that EU member states should prepare for a no-deal Brexit, as the British Prime Minister Theresa May is on the cusp of asking to delay the date by which Brexit must happen, currently set for 29 March.

If MPs vote for Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal this week, May said that she would ask for an extension to Article 50, and delay the Brexit date by three months until 30 June.

But to do this, the UK must get the permission of the EU’s 27 countries. EU leaders have said previously that without a clear reason for leaving, the request to push that date out wouldn’t be likely to be accepted by the EU.

“EU leaders will need a concrete plan from the UK in order to be able to make an informed decision,” Barnier said at a press conference today, adding that the “key questions” for the EU would be:

Does an extension increase the chances for the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement?

Will the UK request an extension because it wants a bit more time to rework the Political Declaration?

He added that the political declaration could be made “more ambitious” if a majority in the House of Commons wanted that.

If the reason for an extension is neither of the above, Barnier asked what the purpose would be: “…How can we ensure that, at the end of a possible extension, we are not back in the same situation as today?”

Extending the uncertainty without a clear plan would add to the economic cost for our businesses but could also incur a political cost for the EU.

He said that the European Council, which is made up of the leaders of the EU’s 27 countries and is due to convene this Thursday and Friday, will need to assess what is in the best interest of the EU.

“Voting against a no-deal does not prevent it from happening,” he continued, adding that it was “for the British government to decide what the UK wants to do next”.

Everyone should now finalise all preparations for a no-deal scenario. On the EU-side, we are prepared.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with European Council President Donald Tusk at Government Buildings in Dublin this morning; meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney is in Brussels and has held meetings with UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington and Michel Barnier, among others.