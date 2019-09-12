This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Michel Barnier: 'No reason to be optimistic' that Brexit deal will be reached

Barnier’s stark assessment came as MEPs said there can be no Brexit deal without the Irish backstop.

By AFP Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 7:22 PM
15 minutes ago 1,083 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806831
Michel Barnier
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

EUROPE’S CHIEF NEGOTIATOR Michel Barnier has told European lawmakers that he has no reason to be optimistic that Brussels and London will agree an orderly Brexit deal. 

Barnier’s stark assessment came as MEPs said there can be no Brexit deal without the Irish backstop that Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded be withdrawn from any final agreement. 

“I can’t objectively tell you whether the contacts we have undertaken with Mr Johnson’s government will lead to an agreement between now and mid-October,” Barnier told parliamentary group leaders.

Mid-October is when Johnson would have to come to Brussels for a summit of EU leaders with either a new withdrawal agreement or a request for a delay to Brexit, but the British leader insists he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than postpone the 31 October withdrawal.

“We don’t have any reasons to be optimistic,” Barnier said.

Next week, MEPs will vote in the Strasbourg parliament on a motion to reaffirm and reinforce the European negotiating stance – and place the blame for the stalemate in the talks firmly across the Channel in London.

“The resolution stresses a very clear message: you can’t have an agreement without the backstop. It couldn’t really be any clearer,” David Sassoli, the speaker of the European Parliament told reporters in Brussels.

“The resolution says that if there is a no-deal departure, then that is entirely the responsibility of the United Kingdom,” he added at a news conference after Barnier’s briefing.

Barnier said he had received no plausible proposal from Britain as to how the backstop, a measure which sees Britain remain in the EU customs union until a way is found to keep the Irish border open, could be replaced.

“Regarding the talks we are still ready to examine objectively any concrete and legally operable proposals from the UK,” he told reporters.

Johnson’s chief Brexit adviser, diplomat David Frost, was in Brussels yesterday and will return tomorrow for “technical talks” with Barnier’s team, but Number 10 continues to insist that the backstop must go before a deal is signed.

“The UK presented ideas in the areas of customs and manufactured goods and we had further exchanges on the political declaration,” a UK spokesman said, as Britain continues to push alternative technical measures to govern border traffic.   

Johnson insists his goal is to reach a new withdrawal deal that would lay the groundwork for negotiating a future free trade agreement with Brussels, but that Britain must leave the bloc at the end of next month, come what may.

Many in Brussels doubt his sincerity and argue that, since Johnson has lost his House of Commons majority and failed to convince the UK parliament to back a snap election, he may not be able to get any deal past his own MPs.

Johnson nevertheless says progress is being made but, asked whether this is true, Green MEP Philippe Lamberts, a member of the Brexit steering committee, said: “No, it’s not my sense but I guess he has to say that.”

