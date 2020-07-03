This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 3 July, 2020
NI party leaders to meet to discuss differences over Bobby Storey funeral

Michelle O’Neill was criticised after attending a service for the former IRA prisoner this week.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jul 2020, 8:12 AM
1 hour ago 4,377 Views 20 Comments
Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, and Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey.
Image: PA
Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, and Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey.
Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, and Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Bobby Storey.
Image: PA

NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIVE party leaders are due to meet today to try and resolve serious differences over the funeral of Bobby Storey during the pandemic.

NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was heavily criticised by her powersharing partners at Stormont after attending the service for former IRA prisoner Bobby Storey in west Belfast this week.

The ceremony prompted hundreds of people to line the route as the cortege passed through.

The presence of Sinn Féin’s leadership followed months spent backing movement restrictions to defeat the spread of the virus.

It was the latest dispute to hit a political coalition finding its feet after three years in cold storage.

All of the other parties which make up Northern Ireland’s devolved government – the DUP, UUP, SDLP and cross-community Alliance Party – called on the deputy First Minister to step aside or resign.

First Minister Arlene Foster urged her to apologise and stand aside while police investigate if any breaches occurred.

Sinn Féin leader in the Republic, May Lou McDonald, said she does not believe Michelle O’Neill needs to stand aside from her position.

A senior officer has already reminded the public that it is for independent prosecutors to decide whether offences may have happened.

Under Stormont regulations and guidance, friends of a deceased person should only attend the funeral if none of the bereaved family members are attending. Bobby Storey’s family did attend Tuesday’s funeral.

A maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather outdoors.

Foster has said she will not collapse the institutions in the way the late Martin McGuinness did when he quit as a joint head of government in January 2017.

She said it was vital Northern Ireland had a government amid the coronavirus emergency.

The DUP leader has written to her partner-in-government asking her to stand down pending police and Assembly standards investigations into the funeral scenes.

Thursday’s scheduled Stormont press conference on coronavirus measures with Foster and O’Neill was cancelled due to the row.

Foster confirmed she was not prepared to appear on a joint platform with O’Neill until the row over her attendance at the funeral was resolved.

A party leaders’ forum was part of the New Decade, New Approach deal which restored Stormont in January.

It is designed to prevent the falling apart of powersharing and make it easier to resolve difficult issues which could damage the fragile administration.

It is understood that more than 100 people were inside St Agnes’ for Storey’s funeral.

While Stormont is anticipated to sign off guidance that would allow more people to attend a funeral, depending on the size of the church, that has not yet been announced.

Police have said they are investigating whether there were any breaches of lockdown rules during Tuesday’s events.

O’Neill has insisted the cortege was limited to 30, while social distancing inside the church was “exemplary”.

She acknowledged that a selfie taken at the cemetery of her posing close to two men, one of whom had his arm on her shoulder, “should not have happened”.

Northern Irish ministers have picked up the pace of reopening the economy over recent weeks.

Pubs which serve food, hotels and some visitor attractions are expected to open their doors later today after coronavirus restrictions were amended.

Press Association

