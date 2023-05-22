Advertisement

Ciaran Culligan/INPHO Irish match official Michelle O'Neill.
# Champions League
Michelle O'Neill named as assistant ref for Women's Champions League final
The Wexford woman will help to officiate next month’s European decider between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.
1 hour ago

IRELAND’S MICHELLE O’NEILL has been named as an assistant referee for the Women’s Champions League final next month.

The Wexford woman will run the line during Barcelona’s clash with Wolfsburg in Eindhoven on 3 June, with Wales’ Cheryl Foster given the whistle for this season’s European showpiece.

O’Neill has been already been included on the list of assistant match officials for this summer’s World Cup, and has previously officiated Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Franca Overtoom of the Netherlands has been named as the assistant opposite O’Neill for next month’s European showpiece, with England’s Anne Aspinall in reserve.

The fourth official for Barca-Wolfsburg will be Rebecca Welch, also from England.

The Women’s Champions League final will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News channel.

