#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Michelle O'Neill self-isolating after family member tests positive for Covid-19

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland said she will work from home.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Feb 2021, 11:10 AM
30 minutes ago 2,983 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341443
Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media outside Stormont last week
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA ImagesPA
Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media outside Stormont last week
Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media outside Stormont last week
Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA ImagesPA

MICHELLE O’NEILL IS self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and Vice President of Sinn Féin said she will work from home while she isolates.

O’Neill tweeted this morning: “I will now have to self isolate due to a positive test result in my home.

“I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic.”

Health officials in Northern Ireland yesterday confirmed a further 426 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North to 103,960.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirmed that 19 more people have died with the virus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 1,850 people have died with the virus in the North.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie