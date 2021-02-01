Michelle O'Neill self-isolating after family member tests positive for Covid-19

Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media outside Stormont last week

MICHELLE O’NEILL IS self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and Vice President of Sinn Féin said she will work from home while she isolates.

O’Neill tweeted this morning: “I will now have to self isolate due to a positive test result in my home.

“I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic.”

Health officials in Northern Ireland yesterday confirmed a further 426 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North to 103,960.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirmed that 19 more people have died with the virus.

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 1,850 people have died with the virus in the North.