Tuesday 31 August 2021
Michelle O'Neill in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

“I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine,” O’Neill said on Twitter.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 2:39 PM
NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPUTY First Minister Michelle O’Neill says she has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being doubly vaccinated. 

O’Neill confirmed on Twitter this afternoon she had tested positive for the virus. 

“I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine,” she said. 

“I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.”

Yesterday in Northern Ireland six further Covid-19-related deaths were confirmed with a further 1,259 cases reported. 

A total of 2,442,855 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

