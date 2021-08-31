Michelle O'Neill in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPUTY First Minister Michelle O’Neill says she has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being doubly vaccinated.

O’Neill confirmed on Twitter this afternoon she had tested positive for the virus.

I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine. I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) August 31, 2021

“I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine,” she said.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.”

Yesterday in Northern Ireland six further Covid-19-related deaths were confirmed with a further 1,259 cases reported.

A total of 2,442,855 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.