This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I will never, ever, ever, forgive that man': Bobby Ryan's daughter on dealing with her father's murder

Michelle Ryan and her brother Robert moved to Cork after their father went missing in Tipperary.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 4 May 2019, 2:19 PM
41 minutes ago 2,655 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619899
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE DAUGHTER OF Bobby Ryan who was murdered by Patrick Quirke said she will “never ever” forgive him for taking her father away.

A jury of 12 people found Quirke guilty of the murder of Ryan – known by locals in Tipperary as DJ ‘Mr Moonlight’ – on Wednesday.

Quirke had pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to life imprisonment by a judge after a jury delivered a majority verdict of 10 to 2.

The murder trial lasted 13 weeks and went down as the longest of its kind in the state.

A few days on from the verdict, Michelle Ryan said her father was “the absolute life and soul of our world,” adding that she would “never, ever ever, forgive that man for taking our world away from us”.

Speaking on the Marian Finucane show on RTÉ Radio One, she said: “I don’t think there is any such thing as normal left for us – we’re just under eight years of having our world turned absolutely upside down and inside out.

“There’s no returning back to normal for us and looking forward… I just hope and pray that someday, the justice we got for daddy will bring us a sense of peace in our lives but at the minute it’s not looking like that.

“Justice is done but as far as we’re concerned, we’re never going to have our father back.”

She spoke of the challenging road ahead for her own children at explaining what happened to their grandad in years to come.

“How do you explain the cruel circumstances – you just can’t. There are six grandchildren and there was no protecting them.

“We shielded them to the best that we could and then when the court case started getting the media attention, we knew they definitely would be seeing pictures of ‘Granda Bob’ in the newspapers in the shops.

“And people mean well, they really do, but we couldn’t even go into the shops when we had our kids with us – they were coming over.”

Details of the DJ’s life, circumstances surrounding his death, as well as an affair involving the two men and Mary Lowry, were laid out in the court room.

Love rivals

Ryan’s daughter said she had warned her father to walk away from the love-triangle but he had later met with Lowry and Quirke in a local pub.

“I said, ‘daddy come on, at your age you don’t need that – it’s not healthy – cut your ties from it… You need to grab a hold of this situation’.

“He rang me to say he was meeting Mary Lowry and Patrick Quirke in Hayes. He said ‘I’ll go in and see what has to be said’.

“He rang me after, and told me that Pat Quirke had apologised for his carry on. They shook hands and that was it. I said Daddy please stop letting these people walk all over you.

Cork

The circumstances around Bobby Ryan’s death encouraged Michelle and brother Robert to leave Tipperary in the years following their father’s disappearance.

“After Daddy had gone missing, Tipperary got too hard for myself and Robert – [we] decided to move to Cork,” she said. 

“I was getting into [a] frame of mind, I was driving out to the woods. Every spare minute Robert had, he was driving looking for him.

“I will never move back to Tipperary even though we have wonderful precious memories of daddy there,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie