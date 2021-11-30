Three students killed and six injured in Michigan high school shooting

THREE STUDENTS HAVE been killed and six people injured in a high school shooting in the US, according to officials.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said the attack happened this afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit.
A 15-year-old was arrested and a handgun was recovered.
Updates to follow…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)