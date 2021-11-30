#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three students killed and six injured in Michigan high school shooting

A 15-year-old has been arrested.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 8:33 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THREE STUDENTS HAVE been killed and six people injured in a high school shooting in the US, according to officials.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said the attack happened this afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit.

A 15-year-old was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

Updates to follow…

Press Association

