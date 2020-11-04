Joe Biden takes Michigan and Wisconsin in significant step towards winning the White House

JOE BIDEN HAS won the states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

It was a tight race between the two candidates in these states, with Biden taking a narrow lead in the afternoon.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes while Wisconsin has 10.

With all ballots counted, Biden won Wisconsin by 20,697 votes.

The major US networks now have Joe Biden leading with 253 electoral college votes. He needs 17 more to win the election.

Biden is now confident of victory. He held a speech earlier this evening where he said: “I‘m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we will be the winner,” he said, warning that “every vote must be counted”.

There have been ugly scenes in Detroit, Michigan, where protestors have attempted to push their way into a count centre. Protesters said that there aren’t enough nonpartisan challengers inside.

Over in Wisconsin, Trump said he will not accept the result of the vote there and has already launched a legal battle to get a recount.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. He provided no evidence of any irregularities.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee