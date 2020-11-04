#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Joe Biden takes Michigan and Wisconsin in significant step towards winning the White House

Michigan has 16 electoral votes while Wisconsin has 10.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 11:04 PM
19 minutes ago 14,011 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5255321
Image: Shutterstock/Kent Weakley
Image: Shutterstock/Kent Weakley

JOE BIDEN HAS won the states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

It was a tight race between the two candidates in these states, with Biden taking a narrow lead in the afternoon.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes while Wisconsin has 10.

With all ballots counted, Biden won Wisconsin by 20,697 votes.  

The major US networks now have Joe Biden leading with 253 electoral college votes. He needs 17 more to win the election.

Biden is now confident of victory. He held a speech earlier this evening where he said: “I‘m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we will be the winner,” he said, warning that “every vote must be counted”.

There have been ugly scenes in Detroit, Michigan, where protestors have attempted to push their way into a count centre. Protesters said that there aren’t enough nonpartisan challengers inside. 

Over in Wisconsin, Trump said he will not accept the result of the vote there and has already launched a legal battle to get a recount. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. He provided no evidence of any irregularities. 

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie