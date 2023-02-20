Mick Wallace: 'Mistake' not to declare financial interest as paid company advisor

MICK WALLACE, IRELAND South MEP has said that he made a “mistake” by failing to declare to the European Union that he has a financial interest in relation to his role as a company advisor.

Wallace said that he earns somewhere in the region of €53 per month for giving advice to the directors of Wallace Calcio LTD, which is a company he was formerly a director of, before becoming bankrupt in 2016.

He denied that his involvement with the company presents a “conflict of interest”.

Advertisement

Speaking on South East Radio, Wallace said that it was an “oversight” that he had not declared the financial interest, and that he “rectified” the mistake when it came to light.

He also said that his claim in a recent TikTok video that he owned three wine bars in Dublin was “inaccurate”.

“I don’t know who owns them, the banks sold them to investors, the three bars are owned by three different investors, I have never met any of them,” Wallace said.

He said that he made the false claim because thought he “shouldn’t” feel that he owns the bars, but that he feels as though he “built them”, although he has since lost is shareholding in the company that operates the bars.

Wallace hit out at “the media” for covering the TikTok video, which saw him make an appeal for plans to place cancer warnings on alcohol to be scrapped. He also said that his financial statement on the Dáil record is in proper order.