Manager Mickey Harte quits Louth and is set for shock move to Derry

MICKEY HARTE HAS resigned as manager of the Louth senior footballers and is set to take over as Derry manager.

Louth GAA confirmed Harte’s exit this evening, adding that the former Tyrone manager and senior team coach Gavin Devlin will both be joining the Derry footballers.

Derry GAA have yet to make any announcement regarding Harte’s appointment.

Last week, stand-in Derry manager Ciaran Meenagh confirmed he would not be staying in the role. Meenagh took on the job earlier this year after Rory Gallagher ‘stood back’ as manager ahead of the Ulster final in the wake of domestic abuse allegations.

And now three-time All-Ireland winner Harte is set for a shock move to Derry.

Harte joined Louth in 2020 and led them to Division 2 of the National League following back-to-back promotions. He also guided the county to the Leinster SFC final this season, where they were beaten by Dublin.

A Louth GAA statement read: “Following a meeting of the Louth GAA Management Committee tonight Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick informed members of the committee that senior team manager Mickey Harte informed him that he and senior team coach Gavin Devlin will be standing down from their roles with Louth GAA with immediate effect, and taking over with Derry senior footballers.

“Louth GAA Management Committee would like to sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and his backroom team for their efforts in propelling Louth Senior Footballers into Div. 2 football from Div. 4 in 2020.

“They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last three years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Mickey and his management team which concluded in the group stages of the All-Ireland following a first Leinster final appearance since 2010.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Mickey, Gavin and his management team all the best in their future endeavours.

“We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager.”

