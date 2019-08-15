This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Microplastics found in Arctic and Alps after being carried by wind and snow, scientists warn

The researchers have called for urgent research to assess the health risks of inhalation.

By AFP Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,310 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4767965
Scientists say they proved there is plastic in the snow of the Alps and the Arctic.
Image: Juerg Trachsel via AP
Scientists say they proved there is plastic in the snow of the Alps and the Arctic.
Scientists say they proved there is plastic in the snow of the Alps and the Arctic.
Image: Juerg Trachsel via AP

MINUTE MICROPLASTIC PARTICLES have been detected in the Arctic and the Alps, carried by the wind and later washed out in the snow, according to new study. 

The study has called for urgent research to assess the health risks of inhalation.

Every year, several million tonnes of plastic litter course through rivers and out to the oceans, where they are gradually broken down into smaller fragments through the motion of waves and the ultraviolet light of the Sun.

The new study, conducted by scientists at Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute and Switzerland’s Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, found that microplastic particles can be transported tremendous distances through the atmosphere.

These particles, defined as shreds less than five millimeters in length, are later washed out of the air by precipitation, particularly snow.

“It’s readily apparent that the majority of the microplastic in the snow comes from the air,” said Melanie Bergmann, lead author of the paper published in Science Advances yesterday.

Bergmann and her colleagues used an infrared imaging technique to analyze samples collected between 2015 and 2017 from floating ice in the Fram Strait off Greenland, visiting five floes by helicopters or dinghies.

They then compared these with samples taken from remote Swiss Alps and Bremen in northwest Germany.

Concentrations of the microparticles in the Arctic were significantly lower than in the European sites, but still substantial.

The team’s hypothesis for airborne transportation builds on past research conducted on pollen, where experts confirmed that pollen from near the equator ends up in the Arctic.

Similarly, dust from the Sahara desert can cover thousands of kilometers and end up in northeast Europe.

Bergmann said little work had been done to determine the effects of exposure to these particles.

“But once we’ve determined that large quantities of microplastic can also be transported by the air, it naturally raises the question as to whether and how much plastic we’re inhaling,” she said, stressing the need for urgent research into the effects on human and animal health.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie