In pictures: Soldiers rescue Midleton residents as services and locals tackle Cork floods

IT’S BEEN A long and stressful day in East Cork, Waterford, and other parts of the country that have been hit by flooding during Storm Babet.

Army personnel were deployed into Midleton, as elderly residents became trapped in their homes, and locals were travelling down flooded streets in small boats and tractors to try and get preschoolers home.

Over 100 houses have been flooded, and a rest centre has been set up in Midleton Community Centre for people who have had to be evacuated from their homes.

Midleton Community Hospital, which cares for 43 older people, was flooded today and had to be evacuated.

The inside of Midleton Community Hospital earlier today.

Members of the One Brigade from Collins Barrack assisted residents in Midleton who were trapped in their homes, and used a small boat to ferry some people to safety.

One Brigade personnel working hard in Midleton to get people to safety.

They also transported nurses who work at the Mercy Hospital to work for their night shifts, and tweeted out “Patients come first”.

'Duty calls', a soldier with a Mercy Hospital nurse, after getting her safely there for the night shift.

Many businesses and households in Midleton alone have sustained severe damage.

⚠️#Midleton town is currently impassable with over 100 properties flooded. We have established a Coordination Centre in Midleton Fire Station & a rest centre in Midleton Community Centre. The Army & Civil Defence are supporting evacuation measures.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/tcDRnzleXp — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 18, 2023

Barber Laine, which is based in Midleton town, posted on instagram this evening: “Devastated is an understatement. I will be closed until further notice, thank you all for the messages. Thinking of every other business/ household that has been affected”.

The local SuperValu was also badly impacted by flooding.

Flooding inside shop in Midleton, more awful images still being shared after a terrible day in parts of the South. Really hope we don’t see another event like this soon but sadly they are becoming more likely and a tough few months again.

pic.twitter.com/vVJ7ySs9Su — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 18, 2023

Firefighters made their way to SunCourt in Midleton to help people who were trapped in their homes. Teams from across Cork came together to lend a helping hand today.

Locals also did their bit too, with some opting to Kayak down the street as a means of getting around.

Advertisement

Midleton Educate Together remained open for people who had to leave their homes until its power cut out. Midleton Gaelscoil remains open for the same purpose, and people have gone their to be part of the effort to help.

Castlemartyr in Cork has encountered real difficulties with floods as well today.

The local community council has warned that multiple schools won’t be opening tomorrow due to sustained damage, and power outages.

In Blackpool village, closer to Cork city, civil defence volunteers were pumping the water, and had the village mostly cleared by 6pm.

A civil defence volunteer.

Preschoolers were also rescued in other parts of Cork this evening, as emergency services personnel helped one child in Rochestown get to safety.

#CorkFloods A child was escorted home from Little Wonders Preschool in Rochestown by the Emergency Services this morning, as the roads around Rochestown remain flooded. Video: Little Wonders. pic.twitter.com/ZQLmx7QxRx — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) October 18, 2023

Local Councillor Danielle Twomey, who has been working all day to try and ensure people were not left trapped in their homes, and to pass on information to emergency services, said that the work of personnel in Midleton today saved lives.

“Our council staff and fire services were absolute hero’s today. They were everywhere they could working tirelessly and having been in the midst of it I can tell you they worked tirelessly doing what they could. If it was not for council staff and fire services today.

“We would be facing a far worse outcome, their work today saved lives. Also our local engineer who was on the phone to me all day giving me information and guiding staff,” she said.

Twomey added that waters are subsiding now in Midleton, and that tomorrow will be a “sad day, when we can see destruction caused”.

Cork County Council has said an “unprecedented” level of flooding has been witnessed in East Cork today.

County Waterford also faced road closures today due to intense flooding in some areas.

Cork County Council can be contacted via its ‘Emergency Out of Hours’ number (021) 4800048.