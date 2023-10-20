Advertisement

Friday 20 October 2023
Alamy Midleton locals started to clean up yesterday after the floods from Storm Babet hit the town hard
Cork
Public warned to avoid Midleton town centre due to fresh flooding risk
The Cork town may see more flooding today after heavy rain last night that caused the River Owenacurra to rise.
2.2k
0
Updated 1 minute ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 minute ago

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL is asking the public to avoid Midleton town centre due to a “significant” risk of further flooding.

The town faced knee-high flooding on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall from Storm Babet, particularly the town of Midleton, where members of the Defence Forces were deployed as buildings flooded and roads were cut off. 

Met Éireann had implemented Status Orange rainfall warnings on Wednesday for Cork, Kerry, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford, representing “quite dangerous” conditions as Storm Babet hit.

The community was reeling from the effects yesterday as residents and business owners surveyed the damage caused by the storm.

 

Now, due to more heavy rainfall overnight, Cork County Council is advising the public to avoid  Midleton town centre as the Owenacurra river levels rise.

Cork County Council is warning this morning that there is a high risk of further flooding in the town today.

“Following further heavy rain overnight, the River Owenacurra river levels continue to rise, resulting in a high risk of further flooding in Midleton,” the council said in a statement.

“There is a particular risk at present at Woodland estate,” it said, where residents have been asked to be on “high alert”.

Emergency services are present in the area and are conducting door-to-door visits in the estate for residents’ safety.

“Cork County Council continues to monitor the situation wishes to advise residents and businesses in the town to be alert to the possibility of rapidly unfolding events in the coming hours,” the council said.

“The emergency coordination group is meeting in Midleton this morning. We will continue to advise of developments.”

The risk of flooding is expected to become more frequent and more intense as climate change destabilises Ireland’s weather systems.

The Climate Action Plan 2023 outlined that the “most immediate risks to Ireland from climate change are predominantly those associated with changes in extremes, such as floods, droughts, and storms”.

Several roads that were closed to traffic yesterday due to floods have reopened or are due to reopen to traffic today.

However, there has been “significant damage to our road infrastructure across the county, particularly in the southern extremes”, Cork County Council’s Niall Healy told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

