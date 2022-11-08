Up All Night: America votes and we'll be following the results as they happen

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
VOTERS ARE CASTING their ballots across the United States today in midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress and who has the momentum before the next White House race in 2024.
As they say in that part of the world, Democrats are now playing defence after successive electoral wins that has seen them control the Senate, House of Representaives and the Presidency.
The party in the White House usually has a difficult time in midterm elections as it’s often seen as a referendum on the President and a chance to give the sitting administration a wake-up call.
Democrats are therefore bracing for disappointing results, anxious that their grip on the House may be slipping and their hold on the Senate is tenuous at best.
Voting is underway today but some 40 million advance ballots have already been cast by mail or other methods.
It means that couting could take days in place but we will start to see some early results once polls close between 12am-3am tonight Irish-time.
We’ll be live-blogging the results and reaction as it happens from later this evening and giving all the context we can.
To get up to speed, here’s some of our pre-game, as they say in the States:
