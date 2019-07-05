This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 80 people feared dead after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia

The tragedy comes after 44 migrants were killed in an air strike on their detention centre in Libya.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 5 Jul 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,277 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711372
Tunisian coast
Image: Shutterstock/Rostovskaya Natalia
Tunisian coast
Tunisian coast
Image: Shutterstock/Rostovskaya Natalia

MORE THAN 80 migrants are feared dead after the boat they were travelling in sank off the coast of Tunisia. 

Only four of 86 migrants were rescued after their boat, which was crossing the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, capsized, Tunisia’s coast guard said.

Three Malians and an Ivorian were rescued off Zarzis in southern Tunisia on Wednesday by the coast guard who had been alerted by local fishermen, the Red Crescent and the navy told AFP.

The Ivorian, however, died in hospital and one of the Malians has also been hospitalised in intensive care.

“About 80 migrants are feared dead. More updates are needed in order to confirm what happened and the actual number of missing,” a spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration tweeted.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said yesterday it was “saddened” by the latest tragedy off Tunisia’s shores.

“The status quo cannot continue,” the UNHCR Special Envoy for the Mediterranean said.

Nobody puts their lives and the lives of their families at risk on these desperate boat journeys unless they feel they have no other choice.
We need to provide people with meaningful alternatives that stops them from needing to step foot on a boat in the first place.

The latest tragedy comes after 44 migrants were killed in an air strike on their detention centre in a suburb in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. 

Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.

Tunisian fishermen are spending more and more time pulling in stranded migrants after a sharp decline in humanitarian and European naval patrols along the stretch of water between Libya and Italy.

European countries in the northern Mediterranean are trying to stem the number of migrants landing on their shores, and the Tunisian navy with its limited resources only rescues boats inside the country’s territorial waters.

With reporting by © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie