OVER 100 candidates from migrant backgrounds are running in June’s local elections, marking a new record.

The Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI) said that in 2019, there were 56 migrant candidates.

As well as the increased number of candidates of a migrant background running, there is a higher proportion of candidates running as part of a political party, rather than as independents.

In 2019, over half of all migrant candidates ran as independents, while in this election cycle independent candidates only make up a third of all migrant candidates, the ICI said.

Migrant women account for the majority of candidates of migrant background at 55%, this is increased from 45% in 2019.

For the first time there are candidates from South and Central America running in this local election.

The ICI said that a 81% of candidates from a migrant background are contesting their first elections in 2024.

Out of the 31 local authorities, 27 have candidates of a migrant background, compared to 24 in 2019.

Teresa Buczkowska, ICI migrant political participant coordinator, has highlighted that although this year there is a record number of migrant candidates, “there is still need for further support to close the gap to democratic participation”.

She said that one in eight (12%) of people living in Ireland are migrants, however, just one in 20 (5%) of candidates are migrants, “meaning out democracy is still not fully representative”.

Brian Killoran, ICI CEO, said: “Our work in the area of democratic participation has never been more important, with many political decisions about the future of migrant communities in Ireland are effectively being made without their participation and inclusion.

“Migrants are members of our democracy, they contribute to our economy as well as our cultural lives and it is a matter of equality and fairness that their voices and experiences are represented at the decision-making level, both locally and nationally.”